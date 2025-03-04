Patten Group Inc. Acquires 5,537 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.