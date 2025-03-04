Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 74 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,191,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,614,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

HII opened at $172.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

