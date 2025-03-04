Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 1,912 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 26.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 317,804 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,083,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 775,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 189,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 88,616 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,601.28. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

