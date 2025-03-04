Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BCE by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in BCE by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 2,283.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.