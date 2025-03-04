Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 954 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2,890.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 976.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 349,734 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.