Pamt (PAMT) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pamt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1812 1623 39 2.37

Valuation & Earnings

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.85%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Pamt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pamt is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Pamt and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.64 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 20.41

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

