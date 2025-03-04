Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,458 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $65,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,210.72. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $21,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,744,323.20. This trade represents a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock worth $204,315,811. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $183.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.
