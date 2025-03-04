Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,178,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Visa by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 400,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $361.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

