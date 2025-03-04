Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.14). 388,954,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,270% from the average session volume of 16,414,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.34).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($2.99).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
