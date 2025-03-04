OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Zacks reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. OrthoPediatrics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.14. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

