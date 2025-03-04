Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLA. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE:OLA traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 450,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,442. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.24 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

