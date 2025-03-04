Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLA. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OLA
Orla Mining Stock Performance
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.