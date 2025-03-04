Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.

Orion Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 757,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $252.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

