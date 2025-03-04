Opus Genetics (IRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Opus Genetics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

Opus Genetics Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:IRD opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.16. Opus Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Magrath acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,167. The trade was a 20.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Opus Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

