Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

OCC stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

