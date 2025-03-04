Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Optical Cable Stock Down 7.9 %
OCC stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Optical Cable
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.