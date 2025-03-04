Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
CEFS stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $250.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile
The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.
