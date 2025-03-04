Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ACA opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

