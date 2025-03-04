Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

