Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 81.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 242,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 109,150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 130.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:NXDT opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%.

(Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.