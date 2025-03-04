Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 108.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 594,776 shares during the period.

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.0866 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.61%.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,448,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,681,573.90. This represents a 0.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,628,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,651,261 in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

