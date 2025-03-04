Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy & Cox grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 360,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 57,749 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 305,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $581.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.26.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

