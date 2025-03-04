Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 878 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

