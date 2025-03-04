Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,824 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 957,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 177,051 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 119.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after buying an additional 132,047 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $544,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

