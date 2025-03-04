Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,585 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. State Street Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,472,000 after purchasing an additional 429,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,830,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,556,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,832,000 after buying an additional 431,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

