Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,088 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 146,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 101,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.7 %

DT opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,459 shares of company stock worth $10,052,682 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

