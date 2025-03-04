Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,952,000 after purchasing an additional 918,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 508.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 790,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 630,768 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 435,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,324,000 after purchasing an additional 416,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

CPT opened at $125.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

