Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,668 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,528 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,320,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 212,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,255,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

