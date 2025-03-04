Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Helios Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helios Technologies



Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

