Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 984.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after buying an additional 197,853 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 392.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 184,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 146,692 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 40.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,630,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.67.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.73 and a 200 day moving average of $334.06. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.12 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wingstop announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

