Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.1 million. Ooma also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.180-0.190 EPS.

Ooma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 138,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $372.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Insider Transactions at Ooma

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 35,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $547,704.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,818.51. This represents a 17.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $215,837.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,529.92. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,132 in the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

