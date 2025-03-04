OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.00

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.
OM Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.
OM Company Profile
