OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMHGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

OM Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $168.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.

OM Company Profile

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing manganese ores and ferroalloys worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns and operates the Bootu Creek manganese ore mine located in the Northern territory of Australia.

