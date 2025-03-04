Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. Olaplex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $914.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.45. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

