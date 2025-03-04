OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 332,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

Shares of OKYO Pharma stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. OKYO Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

(Get Free Report)

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.