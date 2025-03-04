Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Okta also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.760-0.770 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

OKTA opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.03, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $267,396.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,178.75. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,482 shares of company stock worth $74,422,216. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

