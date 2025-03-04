Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 351,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,522. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
