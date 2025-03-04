Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 351,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,522. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.