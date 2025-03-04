Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

