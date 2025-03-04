Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells $84,404.25 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $84,404.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $488,660.76. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.14. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 146,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 338,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.81.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

