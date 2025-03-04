Norden Group LLC Sells 715 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,459 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

