Norden Group LLC Sells 280 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8,917.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4,542.9% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.