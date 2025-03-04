Norden Group LLC Has $468,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776,791 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

