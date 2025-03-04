Norden Group LLC Grows Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $86,869,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,280,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.75.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $382.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.47, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

