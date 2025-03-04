Norden Group LLC Buys New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Our Latest Report on AEO

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.