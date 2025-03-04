Norden Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 341,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 202,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

