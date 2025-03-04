NN Group (OTC:NNGRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTC:NNGRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 26626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80.

NN Group N.V. is an insurance and asset management company. Its operating segments consists of Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other and Japan Closed Block VA. The company offers group and individual life/pension products, individual life closed block products, single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products, and corporate-owned life insurance products; and health, motor, fire, liability, transport, disability, and accident insurance products, as well as pension administration services.

