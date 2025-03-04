Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Update

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nicox Price Performance

Shares of Nicox stock remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Tuesday. Nicox has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Get Nicox alerts:

About Nicox

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.