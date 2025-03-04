Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 65,000 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.87.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

