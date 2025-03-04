Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3,714.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.69.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $310.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.14. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

