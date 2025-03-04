Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 91,000 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 32.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 8.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

NYSE FL opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

