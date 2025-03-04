Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $8.82 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

