Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $44,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Sunrun Price Performance
Shares of RUN opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.