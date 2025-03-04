Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $17.26 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,345.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 468,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 436,016 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

SU opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.